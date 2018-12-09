Amy Adams Thinks She’s Done Playing Lois Lane in the DC Universe

As Warner Brothers begins to push more and more superhero films from the DC Comics mythos into development, it appears their existing properties are starting to go by the wayside. In the case of Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Adams, it appears her time in the DC Extended Universe is done.

Sitting down with Aquaman star Nicole Kidman on an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Adams revealed she thinks her character’s done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think I’m out of the DC Universe now,” Adams said. “I think they’re revamping that. I don’t know the details.”

Though it’s long from a confirmation Adams’ Lois Lane is done in her current iteration, it does put more credibility to the previous reports that a Man of Steel sequel was losing momentum at Warner Brothers.

“There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” a source told THR. In the same report, a separate source revealed that DC Films was looking to “reset” the direction of the company. Both statements back up WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, who previously said that some of the company’s franchises “can do better.”

Adams first appeared as Lane in Man of Steel (2013), which was the first entry into Warner Brothers’ fresh new connected universe at the time. She went on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

As for the Man of Steel himself, Warner Brothers released a cryptic statement earlier this fall after initial reports surfaced online that Henry Cavill — the actor behind the DCEU’s Clark Kent/Superman — had been ousted.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” read the statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

How’d you think Amy Adams was as Lois Lane? Were you hoping to see her in more DCEU movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aquaman opens on December 21st. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.