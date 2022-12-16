Aquaman 2 Star Amber Heard Reveals Best Part of Playing Mera Is Being an Inspiration

✖

The long-awaited sequel to Aquaman is finally coming together, with director James Wan returning to the DC Comics universe ready to chart the future of the kingdom of Atlantis and its new ruler Arthur Curry, who will be joined once again by his greatest ally in Mera. Actors Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will once again reprise their roles for Aquaman 2, and it looks like the Mera actress has been hard at work to prepare for her return to the DC Universe. But Heard is taking the time to reflect on her impact as the popular superhero from Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Heard posted a new photo to Instagram reflecting on her return as Mera in Aquaman 2. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard has posted frequently about returning to play Mera for Aquaman 2 in recent weeks. And despite rumors that Warner Bros. would recast the role due to ongoing controversies surrounding her relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard is back as the deep-sea warrior.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard previously said to Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "I'm so excited to film that."

She added, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Filming for Aquaman 2 is expected to begin imminently, with much of the core cast returning to chart the future of Atlantics under the new rule of Arthur Curry. But with Yahya Abdul-Mateen expected to make a comeback as Black Manta and Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek joining the cast, fans should expect a lot more action and intrigue in DC's underwater kingdoms.

Aquaman 2 is currently expected to premiere in theaters on December 16, 2022.