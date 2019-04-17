‘Aquaman’ #47 Review: A Delightful Breath of Fresh Air That Sets Up More to Come

The tale of “Unspoken Water” reaches its thrilling conclusion this week, and while the book holds most of its overarching mysteries at bay, it does deliver an action-packed roller coaster of a finale. In it, Aquaman finds himself going up against Namma, who is also known as Mother Salt. She’s conserved her power and planted carefully laid seeds that have finally come to fruition, leading to a battle that is as much a dysfunctional family reunion as it is a superhero epic.

Warning: Spoilers incoming for Aquaman #47, so be warned.

Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick has taken great care to build a compelling mythology throughout the series, and she’s finally able to pay much of it off here. The story of children at odds with their parents is a relatable one and forms a solid foundation upon which to build the more eccentric and mythological elements atop of. In short, DeConnick nails the landing with her use of restraint to keep the story from going off the rails.

In fact, it’s a testament to the story that it works so well without Aquaman being the only focus. The Old Gods get a great deal of time in the spotlight here, but it never feels as if Arthur pulled the short straw. Every character and scenario feeds organically into the next, ultimately building up our favorite hero in the end in nothing but a positive way. When Aquaman is the focus he shines there too, allowing readers a better understanding of how his powers work and ultimately affect him and those around him in a fresh new way.

We have to also address the magnificent art of Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, and Sunny Gho, who seriously hit the visuals out of the park. Namma is every bit the intimidating force of nature she is referred to as, and her anger towards her children is quite palpable thanks to the art team’s visual ingenuity, presenting a character that is so angry and chaotic that her physical form can’t seem to decide on a proper manifestation.

The trio save some of their best work for last, though, as the final third of the book shines even brighter, delivering some stellar pages that take hold and never let go.

Aquaman doesn’t answer all your questions, though that hook is teased by book’s end. Still, what it does do is bring a new mythology for the ocean that Arthur calls home full circle, introducing a bevy of new characters and concepts into Aquaman’s world. “Unspoken Water” has been a delightful breath of fresh air for Aquaman, and the future looks even more promising.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Pencils by Robson Rocha

Inks by Daniel Henriques

Colors by Sunny Gho

Letters by Clayton Cowles