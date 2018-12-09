ComicBook.com Hosting Advanced Screening of ‘Aquaman’ in Nashville

ComicBook.com is proudly hosting an advanced screening of Warner Bros’ and DC Comics’ Aquaman in Nashville, Tennessee.

The screening will be held at the Regal Opry Mills Theater on Monday, December 10 at 7:30pm CT. ComicBook.com’s staff will be in attendance! Tickets are limited but available now. To claim passes to the screening, head over to WBTickets.com/AquamanComicBook.com and follow the prompts for free tickets.

The screening takes places 11 days ahead of Aquaman‘s official release! This is a very exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated film!

Following the screening, ComicBook.com will interview the moviegoers to capture their reactions to the first standalone outing for Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman. The video will be featured on ComicBook.com’s social channels, as well as its flagship live series ComicBook NOW on December 17’s episode.

Anyone close to Nashville is encouraged to come out, meet the Comicbook.com staff, and enjoy the movie! Reactions and reviews are encouraged across social media channels.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role,” the movie’s official synopsis reads. “The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.