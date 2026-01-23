7 Powerful DC Heroes Who Stand No Chance Against Thanos

Thanos is considered the most deadly villain in the Marvel Universe, but it would be an entirely different story if he attacked the powerful heroes of DC Comics. Superman and Wonder Woman are magnitudes stronger than him and extremely skilled. Batman is a normal human with weapons and tactical skills that bring him up to the god-tier. The Flash is one of the most powerful people in the entire DC Multiverse. Thanos is powerful and cunning, but against the tippy top of DC’s power pyramid, he’s losing every time. However, there are plenty of very powerful DC heroes that Thanos could rather handily defeat.

Power isn’t everything. There are numerous powerful DC heroes who wouldn’t be able to take down the Mad Titan, even though they have superior power to him. These seven DC heroes are quite powerful, but Thanos would be able to wreck them.

7) Mary Marvel

The Shazam family of heroes are quite powerful, but they aren’t equal in skill and power level. Mary Marvel gained her powers from her brother Billy, but she’s not as powerful as he is. She has about half his power level, which would still make her stronger and faster than Thanos. However, she’s not as a crafty a fighter as her brother, and this would make all the difference. The Mad Titan has been able to take down foes who are powerful than him because he’s usually much smarter than them, and this would be the case with Mary. She’s not cunning enough to overcome Thanos’s bag of tricks, and she’s honestly not mean enough to take him down before he could end the battle.

6) Guy Gardner

Earth creates amazing Green Lanterns, and one of the most popular and formidable is Guy Gardner. As a person, Guy is definitely a hand full but in battle he’s one of the best (and his jacket is awesome), able to take down numerous powerful foes and master a Red Lantern ring, something that was once thought to be nearly impossible. However, as powerful and proficient as he is, Guy’s personality defects, his arrogance and rage, would allow Thanos to win the fight. He’d be able to tell what kind of person Gardner is, and would use that against him. The villain wouldn’t be able to beat the other big Earth Lanterns like Hal Jordan, John Stewart, or Kyle Rayner, but Guy just couldn’t win.

5) Zatanna

Zatanna is one of DC’s greatest superheroines. She’s an extremely skilled magic user, and has helped save reality numerous times. However, one thing that we forget about her is that she’s just a normal human underneath it all. She’s a glass cannon; she can do tremendous damage to her foes, but she’s just as likely to get taken down. Thanos has faced magic users before, so it’s not something that would be hard for him to defeat. Basically, Zatanna has to be perfect in the fight, always playing defense and offense at the same time and never making any mistakes. Thanos only has to get lucky once, and the villain is more than competent enough to win the fight.

4) Aquaman

Aquaman is low key one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. His ability to control sea life is pretty potent underwater, he’s incredibly strong and durable, an amazing hand-to-hand combatant armed with his magical Trident of Poseidon and its magical power, and now possesses hydrokinesis. That a pretty impressive combination of powers, but it’s one that Thanos could easily trump. Aquaman is almost certainly stronger than Thanos, but Thanos’s cosmic energy powers give him a huge advantage. Even Aquaman’s hydrokinesis wouldn’t have a huge effect on Thanos because of his Eternal physiology. It would be a good fight, but there’s no way that the king of Atlantis could win.

3) Jay Garrick

DC’s Golden Age heroes are extremely important, and one of the most beloved and consequential is Jay Garrick. The first Flash is a legend, and thanks to the Speed Force is still a potent combatant in his advanced age. He’s extremely skilled, but he’s also been shown to be weaker than the younger Flashes. That’s going to make all the difference in battle with the Mad Titan. Jay’s speed is his greatest weapon, but Thanos has faced off against the Runner, an Elder of the Universe who can move faster than the speed of light, and won the battle. Jay doesn’t have the same power level as Wally West or Barry Allen, despite being pretty powerful, and that’s going to allow Thanos to win the fight.

2) Alan Scott

Alan Scott is the iconic first Green Lantern, and is usually considered one of the most powerful members of the Justice Society. The magical Starheart gives him great power, and it would be safe to assume that he could beat Thanos because some of the other more skilled Green Lanterns could beat the Mad Titan. However, the big difference between the Starheart and a Green Lantern ring is that a power ring’s sensors and onboard computer could find a weakness in Thanos and exploit it. Alan doesn’t have that capability and would have to try to win the fight with brute strength. Very few beings, even those with great power on the first Green Lantern’s level, can beat the villain with brute strength and Scott wouldn’t have a chance to win.

1) John Constantine

John Constantine is way more powerful than he seems. He’s been known for outsmarting numerous formidable beings, using his magic and cunning to win the day. His craftiness has always given him the victory, but it won’t work against Thanos. John usually wins because he knows something about his foe, or has time to find out a weakness and exploit it. However, that really wouldn’t possible with the Mad Titan. Constantine knows nothing about the Eternals, and would have take a trip into the an entire other omniverse (I think that would be the correct nomenclature for referring to the Marvel Multiverse in this case) to find out. Thanos isn’t known for giving his enemies a lot of prep time, and would be going hard and heavy immediately against the British mage. Much like Zatanna, John is also a glass cannon, so it wouldn’t take much of Thanos’s power to win the day.

