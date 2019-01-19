Piers Morgan In Twitter Feud With Amber Heard, Takes Shot At ‘Aquaman’

Piers Morgan has elected to pick a Twitter fight with Aquaman star Amber Heard.

It began when Morgan tweeted his perspective of a controversial Gillette ad which tackled “toxic masculinity” and encouraged men to be “the best” they can be. As a result, Morgan promised to drop the razor company entirely, saying “I’ve used Gillete razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity. Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men.”

After seeing the tweet from Morgan, Heard responded publicly, telling him, “Just shut up.” Morgan then fired back.

See Morgan’s response to Heard below, in which he takes the opportunity to throw jabs at Warner Bros’ very successful Aquaman movie starring her and Jason Momoa.

Hi Amber,

Thanks for ordering a man to ‘shut up’ when he’s defending masculinity.

And congrats on your success with Aquaman – a movie that celebrates a ripped, topless, ultra-macho, trident-bearing superhero who wins his girl (you) by killing everyone. //t.co/ddzXACufVo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 17, 2019

“Thanks for ordering a man to ‘shut up’ when he’s defending masculinity,” Morgan said. “And congrats on your success with Aquaman – a movie that celebrates a ripped, topless, ultra-macho, trident-bearing superhero who wins his girl (you) by killing everyone.”

First of all, he’s not really correct on that point. Momoa’s Aquaman, though often shirtless, did not “win” a girl by “killing everyone.” In fact, Momoa’s Arthur Curry actually showed proper use of his super hero skills in moments like the Italy sequence which saw him diving in the way of a falling bell to rescue a little girl. While the exact rescue versus kill count has not been revealed, Aquaman might have been seen rescuing more people than he was killing any.

Heard has not responded to Morgan’s comments, nor have the cast or crew or Aquaman. If Momoa, director James Wan, or others involved with the wildly dominant at the box office film do chime in, the conversation will be found on ComicBook.com.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters worldwide.