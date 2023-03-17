Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Reveals a Ton of New Images After Delay

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics are in the midst of some pretty big changes under newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. The studio has made their DC Films unit a major priority and are looking for Kevin Feige type leader to help create a ten year plan. Earlier today, Warner Bros. announced some major changes to their film slate with Shazam! Fury of the Gods getting pushed from December 2022 to March 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom getting pushed from March 2023 to December 2023. Upon the news of the release date being changed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan released some cool new pieces of concept art from the film, which you can check out below!

"AQUAMAN & The Lost Kingdom moving to Christmas Day 2023," Wan wrote. "I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one! Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right. These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer."

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

