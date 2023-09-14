Aquaman Director Reveals Lessons Applied to Lost Kingdom Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is hitting theaters in December, and it will feature the return of Jason Momoa as the titular DC hero in addition to James Wan as the director. The first trailer for the sequel was released today, so Wan shared some exciting updates about the film. ComicBook.com learned some details about the film's villain at the trailer event, and Wan spoke about lessons he's learned and the biggest challenge he faced while making the film.

"The technology just in general advances with each passing year," Wan explained. "It was just on the first movie to this one. I see a huge leap even in the effects, which is obviously there in your face, but even just the process of how we shoot the film is a bit different. The actors had such a hard time shooting the first one, all this really complex rigging that we had to put them through, and it's not the best for them when they're trying to act at the same time, meanwhile they're doing a lot of pain in these really difficult."

Wan continued, "So what's great about this one was I could actually free them up from all that. And my special effects and visual effects team did a really great job with hearing what I had to complain about from the first movie and basically helping me build a process on how to get the same thing that I want, but without putting the actors through all of that, and so therefore I can actually get better performances from them."

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.