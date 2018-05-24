‘Aquaman’: Black Manta Actor Can’t Wait For Costume To Be Revealed

Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II can’t wait for you to see his Aquaman movie costume.

The actor was on Twitter on Tuesday, answering fans discussing his upcoming film. One Twitter user wrote, “The moment [Abdul-Mateen’s] Black Manta costume gets released, we all are going to get wild.”

Abdul-Mateen wrote in response, “I’ll be right there with you losing my ish too!” Check out the tweet from Abdul-Mateen below.

I’ll be right there with you losing my ish too!! 👊🏾😯😯😯 https://t.co/MSyKrg5vVh — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) May 23, 2018

The rivalry between Abdul-Mateen’s Black Manta and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will only just begin in Aquaman. The two characters might be on their way to a storied rivalry as the DC movie universe looks to expand with their second phase of films following Justice League‘s release late in 2017.

“It’s going great.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II revealed late last year. “The scale is epic and this movie is going to be so good! I can’t say too much, but in the hands of [director] James Wan and with Jason Momoa at the helm, I think people are going to be really happy with it.”

Momoa is no less excited than Abdul-Mateen about the film which unveiled its true first look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.”, Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya abdul-Mateen iI, and Dolph Lundgren, and is directed by James Wan. The Warner Bros. film is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.