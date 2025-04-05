DC Replaces a Batman Writer With Surprising Marvel Star

Detective Comics is the book that gave DC its name, presenting Batman to the world, but the publisher has announced a writer more known for his Marvel work is getting a chance to write it — Al Ewing. Detective Comics is one of the most venerable titles in the comic industry, and getting to write it a major moment for any talent. DC mainstay Tom Taylor was given the helm of Detective Comics in 2024, after writer Ram V’s revolutionary run, and has since taken readers on a journey through Batman’s past and future, as the hero deals with his encroaching mortality and several all-new threats. Taylor previously was announced to write Detective Comics Annual in 2025, working with artists Stefano Raffaele, John McCrea, and Fico Ossio, with book was also slated to contain a back-up story from Joshua Hale Fialkov and Mike Norton. However, Taylor made an announcement on Bluesky about the book on Friday, revealing that Ewing is stepping in for him instead.

“I unfortunately had to step aside from the upcoming Detective comics annual,” Taylor wrote. “But the great [Al Ewing] steped in to write an awesome story with Stefano Raffaele, [John McCrea], and Fico Ossio on art. there’s also a backup by Joshua Hale Fialkov, and Mike Norton.”

Taylor stepping down from the book is a rather big blow. Taylor has become one of DC’s go-to guys, starting with his work on the Injustice comics and the New 52’s Earth-2 and running into the present day, when his stint writing Nightwing with artist Bruno Redondo made him into one of the hottest writers at DC and led to him signing a DC exclusive contract. Getting the nod to write ‘Tec was a huge deal for Taylor, as it showed that DC was willing to give him a chance on the biggest Batman titles. However, Taylor not being on the annual led to great news for fans, as Al Ewing also announced on Bluesky that he would be taking over as writer of the issue.

Ewing revealed that the story would take Batman to Ewing’s own home town, for a murder mystery unlike any he’s encountered before. Ewing has just joined DC, writing Metamorpho: The Element Man and the just recently released Absolute blockbuster Absolute Green Lantern. Ewing is mostly known for his work at Marvel, with his current Immortal Thor series one of Marvel’s best non-Ultimate solo books. Ewing has also had blockbuster runs writing The Ultimates, Defenders, Defenders: Beyond, and more, but he is most known for one of the most critically acclaimed comics of the 21st century — The Immortal Hulk.

The Immortal Hulk dug deep into the character’s history, digging out the rich vein of horror there. Ewing’s The Immortal Hulk showed a remarkable grasp of who the Hulk is and revealed a writer who was an expert at deep dives into characters. Ewing was able to weave several mysteries throughout his run on the book, paying them off brilliantly across his run on the book. The Immortal Hulk is definitely a different kind of book than a Batman comics, but Ewing’s work on the book shows that he would be just as adroit writing Batman as he was the Hulk.

Ewing is so far proving to understand how to write a DC comic — DC has a very different feel from Marvel — with his Metamorpho giving readers a classic Metamorpho story that perfectly captures the vibe of ’60s and ’70s DC Comics. Ewing is a student of the comic medium, as his work on The Immortal Hulk proves. Ewing dug through the history of the Hulk to find all kinds of little things that only the most well-read writers could find. His description of his work on the Detective Comics annual — a story revolving around a murder the victim doesn’t want Batman to solve — has the kind of old school feel that looks to be right up Ewing’s alley. DC giving a major Marvel writer like Ewing a chance on Batman already in his tenure at DC is a good sign for the scribe, especially if he at some point wants to do more work at DC.

Detective Comics Annual releases on April 30, 2025 from DC Comics.