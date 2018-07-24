‘Aquaman’ Movie Costumes up-Close Look Revealed at Comic-Con

It’s preview night for San Diego Comic-Con and with early floor access we’re getting our first up-close look at costumes from Aquaman.

DC Comics’ booth has a full display featuring costumes for both Amber Heard’s Mera and Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry/Aquaman from the film.

As you can see in the photo above, Mera’s costume is vibrant in shades of blue, teal, and green with slightly reflective details. While we’ve seen glimpses of the costume — especially in the poster James Wan shared on Twitter earlier today — the costume appears to be more vibrant and a little more blue-toned than it appears in other images.

The second costume on display is even more interesting. It appears to be Aquaman‘s (Jason Momoa) Atlantean armor, complete with helmet. While it’s a little difficult to get the full scope of the costume on the mannequin, it features large shoulder plates as well as hip and thigh armor and similar details on his boots and belt, a big change from the film’s first official poster which featured Aquaman shirtless and in leather pants.

The costume on display at Comic-Con may not be the only one we’ll see Aquaman in in the film, either. During ComicBook.com’s visit to Aquaman‘s set in Australia, Momoa admitted that he was looking forward to wearing classic, more comics-accurate garb for the character as inspired by Arthur Curry’s look in the New 52.

“James [Wan] definitely wants to keep it just like the original,” Momoa said.

Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21, and the first trailer is going to arrive this weekend during DC and WB’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.