‘Aquaman’ Halloween Promo Reveals First Look at Ocean Master’s Armor

Aquaman is bringing the DC Extended Universe ot a whole new world this Christmas holiday season, but in honor of the current Halloween holiday, Warner Bros. and DC Films are putting out a special new Aquaman promo, which features a special introduction from star Jason Momoa!

In the opening of the promo, Momoa gives DC fans yet another look at the iconic classic Aquaman costume that he’ll wear in the film, while making the sell that every kid should seek to be Aquaman for Halloween:

While getting another look at the costume is definitely a “treat” for this Halloween holiday, the real gem of this new Aquaman promo is no doubt our first look at Patrick Wilson’s villain character Orm, heading into battle while wearing his full Ocean Master armor! The sequence of Ocean Master riding his Tylosaur into the presumed final battle between factions of Atlantis and the surface world is one we’ve seen often, albeit from the blink-and-miss-it perspective of the Tylosaur biting the head off another creature. Here (at :18), we get a lead-in shot of Ocean Master on the back of the beast, directing it into the heart of fierce battle. Needless to say, the Ocean Master armor is one of the more comic-accurate suits we’ve seen in the DCEU:

The more we see, the more it looks like director James Wan and his team of visual and production artists have done a spectacular job adapting the world of modern Aquaman comics onto the screen. In addition to Ocean Master, that classic Aquaman costume is pretty stunning, while Black Manta’s armor seems loaded with details and functions we’ll be discovering even after the film, and Amber Heard looks spot-on as Mera.

Synopsis: “Arthur Curry is the reluctant ruler of Atlantis and King of the Seven Seas, who finds himself caught between a surface world constantly ravaging the sea and Atlanteans looking to lash out in revolt, but committed to protecting the entire globe.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazamon April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.