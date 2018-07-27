‘Aquaman’ Is a Superhero You Can Have a Beer With

For years, politicians have been chasing a certain vibe: the guy you can have a beer with. It has been said to be the appeal of multimillionaires who roll up their shirtsleeves and play at being one of the guys, and both parties have chased the idea, with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both said to be masters of seeming at home in whatever setting they chose for an event.

Well, that philosophy is moving out of the real world and into the fictional one — but still being associated with a head of state, even if that state is Atlantis.

“He’s definitely a blue collar man,” said star Jason Momoa during an appearance on Conan during Comic Con last week. “He’s raised by his father, he worked on bikes and trucks, and his dad was all-American. He’s definitely someone you can sit down and have a beer with. You can’t do that with Superman, you can’t do that with Batman. You can’t have a beer with Wonder Woman.”

You can check out the video above, and the synopsis for Aquaman can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman‘s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.