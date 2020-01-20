Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Visits Children’s Hospital

Aquaman star Jason Momoa just keeps getting cooler. The super hero actor for DC Comics is living out some super hero practices in the real world, using his celebrity to bring cheer to kids and their families. Momoa visited a Children’s Hospital in January, spending time with several of the children who have been hospitalized and given no option to show off their strength to fight diseases and disorders. Momoa went as far as arm wrestling with one of the kids, putting his Aquaman trident on the line, and ultimately having to give it to the kid who has bested him.

“The greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha,” Momoa wrote in the Instagra post. “Had a little time before work to stop by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Met so many brave strong babies. All my aloha to the families. Me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. See u on set of Aquaman 2, Joshua.”

Check out Momoa's awesome post, spreading aloha in the children's hospital.

Momoa will return for Aquaman 2 which hits theaters on December 16, 2022.

While Momoa will reprise his role, there has been no confirmation that James Wan will return for the Aquaman sequel, just yet. However, given the director’s love for the world he created, and his unparalleled success with the first outing, Wan’s return seems to be a plausible scenario. The studio even brought back Wan’s frequent collaborator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to pen the script for the sequel.

The wait for Aquaman 2 will end up being almost a year longer than that of Wonder Woman 1984. After the first film quickly became the DCEU’s most successful outing to-date, a sequel was set for 2019. However, in an effort to keep the sequel’s release on the same weekend of its predecessor, WB moved the film to June 5, 2020.