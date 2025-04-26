Xbox Series X Game From 2024 Removed From Store in Boycott of Microsoft

An Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game has been removed from the Microsoft Store in protest of Microsoft, leaving Xbox fans with no option to buy the game only released on Xbox consoles last year. What is the protest over? Well, according to the developer of the game, Ice Water Games, the RPG has been removed from Xbox consoles because of a recent boycott of Microsoft spearheaded by the BDS Movement in “solidarity with the Palenstinian-lead Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign,” which recently added Microsoft to its list of companies to boycott.

“The Tenderfoot Tactics team has decided to remove our game from sale on Xbox in solidarity with the Palestinian-lead Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign, which added Xbox to their priority boycott list earlier this month,” reads a statement issued by the aforementioned Ice Water Games.

The statement continues: “We hope that Microsoft will listen to the voices of their workers and customers and stop all business with the criminal Israeli military, which we have watched conduct an open genocide in Gaza over the last 18 months. We hope that the broader community will join in the pressure campaign and fight for an end to occupation and apartheid in Palestine and across the world.”

Tenderfoot Tactics debuted back in 2020, but didn’t come to Xbox consoles until February 21, 2024. The open-world tactics RPG does not have any Metacritic data, but on Steam it has 201 user reviews, 82 percent of which are positive. Suffice to say, the vast majority of Xbox fans probably aren’t missing much because they never knew this game existed in the first place, but those with it on their Microsoft Store wishlist will find it vanished because it has been completely removed from the Xbox digital storefront.

As you can see, the statement makes no mention of when the game will return to the Microsoft Store. To this end, it will presumably not return until the boycott ends or until Microsoft is removed from the list of companies to boycott.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not responded to anything above. If this changes though, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it provides.

