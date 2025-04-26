Nintendo Switch 2 Report Leaks Huge Unannounced Game

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has leaked a huge, unannounced game. The Nintendo Switch 2 game is not a Nintendo game, which rules out series such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Fire Emblem, and anything made by Nintendo. Rather, the unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 game comes the way of Bethesda, best known for series such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and DOOM.

Those keeping up with the industry, beyond just Nintendo Switch 2 news, will know the latest and greatest game comes from Bethesda: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. The remaster of the 2006 RPG great released this week on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. And according to a new report, it is also in the works for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The new report comes the way of eXtas1s, a source not typically known for his Nintendo leaks, but a source known for his Xbox leaks. For those that don’t know, Bethesda is owned by Xbox, so this checks out. That said, while eXtas1s has proven reliable in the past, he has been off the mark in the past as well, so take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 port is already in active development, and from the sounds of it, potentially far along in development. What’s not clear is who is making it. Meanwhile, there is no word of a potential reveal date let alone a release date. To this end, it does not sound like it will be ready for the launch of the console on June 5.

If this report does comes to fruition, it would mark the first time in the 19-year-old history of the game that it would be available on a Nintendo console. And if it comes this year, it will be one of the bigger Switch 2 launch year games.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Xbox, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuous, nor Nintendo — have commented on this new report. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story with all that is provided.

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release worldwide on June 5, 2025, priced at $450. For more coverage on the new Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.