The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Fans Divided Over Censorship

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered stealth released this week on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S after months of speculation and rumors. Previously, rumors suggested the new release was going to be a remake, and while it is a heavy duty remaster, it is not quite a remake. That said, it does completely overhaul the 2006 PC and Xbox 360 RPG. And this includes some changes made in the name of modernity.

Most of these changes have been championed by fans as much-needed updates to the Bethesda RPG. However, not every change has been received so well. One example of one of the more contentious changes is small, but was immediately noticed by fans, and that is the change to the female Hunstman Vest, which now looks like a vest rather than a bra with shoulder pads.

This is, of course, a small and reasonable change, and not a very surprising one. However, it has not sat well with some fans. To this end, there is a post over on the Oblivion Reddit page that has been making the rounds that is unhappy with the change.

“This has nothing to do with the character not being ‘sexy enough,’ reads the post. “No, this is entirely about the nostalgia factor – which is supposed to be one of the main selling points of this remaster! I played the entire original game with that character in that specific outfit and being unable to recreate it is kinda ruining the experience for me.”

As you would expect, some — in fact many — fans agree with the sentiment of the post and are unhappy about various small tweaks like this made in the remaster. However, others have pointed out it is nothing more than an aesthetic tweak, and in this case, it makes sense.

“We all know why they did it. It’s getting very tiresome,” reads one of the comments. “Hopefully they fix it soon,” adds another.

Meanwhile, a third comment, in disagreement, adds: “I understand nostalgia but honestly the new vest makes more sense for the character type!”

Of course, opinions on this, and how important it is, is going to vary greatly from player to player. That said, some are operating under the impression this is the result of a mistake, which will be fixed in a future update. And while this is technically possible this is an unlikely explanation. This is pretty clearly part of a larger creative decision to tone down some of the mid 2000s sexiness quality the game has that feel out of place in the modern era.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is available for $49.99 as well as with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. For more coverage on the new Oblivion remaster — including all of the latest Oblivion news, all of the latest Oblivion rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Oblivion speculation — click here.