Costco Gets Late Nintendo Switch 2 Listing

This week, Nintendo fans in the United States were finally able to try their hand at securing a Switch 2 pre-order. Several retailers had the new console available for online or in-person pre-orders, and despite frustrations, many gamers were ultimately able to place the order. One common shopping outlet in the U.S., however, has been relatively silent about carrying the Switch 2… until now. Costco recently added a U.S. listing for the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle that suggests they’ll have it available at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Costco has been known to carry gaming devices, including the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is still currently available for Costco members online. However, the fact that they didn’t have any listings for the Switch 2 ahead of the pre-order frenzy in the United States makes the timing of this new addition somewhat surprising. That said, gamers in Canada recently shared that the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle was available for pre-order from the Canadian Costco website. So, this doesn’t come entirely out of the blue.

The Switch 2 Bundle listing at Costco as of April 26th

For now, it doesn’t look like Costco will be doing pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. The bundle is listed as being available starting on June 5th, the official release date for the Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle. Costco also does not have a separate listing for just the Switch 2 console as of now, though there’s plenty of time for that to change as we approach the June 5th release date.

Costco’s Switch 2 Bundle May Have an Extra Perk

Aside from arriving late to the gate for pre-order, but too soon for the full launch, there’s another interesting tidbit about this Costco Switch 2 bundle. In the features, the bundle lists a 12-month NSO+Expansion Pack Individual Membership. This isn’t listed among the included items for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle elsewhere, which could mean this is a special extra perk for Costco members. Given that a year of Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership costs $50, this is a pretty big deal if indeed it differs from other similar bundles.

As of now, Costco’s new Switch 2 listing does not include the price, so it’s possible that extra perk will come at an extra price. The typical Mario Kart World bundle is priced at $500 from other retailers, so this Costco version will likely be similar in price – with a possible additional cost due to the included Nintendo Switch Online membership.

king boo brings the right vibes in Mario kart world

Although not currently marked with the Members Only icon like other Switch items on sale, it’s likely that the Switch 2 bundle will be available to purchase for Costco members only. It is currently noted with a limit of 1 Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle per week for each membership. This should hopefully cut down on scalping, though Costco has had some in-store fighting issues with highly coveted items like Pokemon cards in the past.

Whether in store or only online, it looks like Costco will officially be joining the ranks of stores to try and get a Switch 2 on launch day here in the U.S. It may be worth a try if you didn’t pre-order, but decide you do want to get ahold of the newest Nintendo console right away.