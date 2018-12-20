Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Cast in New Action Comedy

✖

Jason Momoa is trading in his Aquaman trident and superhero costume for a new action-comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures picked up Shots! Shots! Shots! from writers Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, with Jason Momoa starring as well as producing with his partner Jeff Fierson along with Rideback Productions' Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Rideback was behind the live-action adaptation of Aladdin and the Oscar-nominated The Two Popes. Scribes Mider and Burrows are set as executive producers with Ryan Halprin of Rideback. Jason Momoa's dance card is quickly filling up, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being delayed until March 17, 2023, and his recent addition to Fast X.

At the moment there aren't any details for Shots! Shots! Shots!, but it's described as a mix between James Cameron's True Lies, Liam Neeson's Taken franchise, and Paramount Pictures' The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Rideback also has 2023's Haunted Mansion starring Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. It has a March 10, 2023 release, seven days before Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom bows on March 17, 2023.

Jason Momoa introduced Aquaman 2 director James Wan via a video message at CinemaCon, where he revealed that he contributed to the script in a big way.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is amazing," Momoa said. "I got to see a little bit of it. Not that much of it. It's amazing. The action and special effects are amazing. It's funny. It's heartfelt. I had a big hand in the script with James [Wan] – it's pretty much all me and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. Unfortunately, you have to wait till 2023, but you know it'll be the best movie of the year."

Fast X star Vin Diesel recently shared a video of himself and a shirtless Jason Momoa from the set. In the video, Vin Diesel said, "So Jason, what are you doing on this car, and how are you feeling?"

Momoa responded with the cheeky comment, "I'm trying to film the new White Snake video. What do you think?"

The Aquaman star got serious by stating, "How do I feel? I feel amazing! It's day one, me and you together buddy!" Momoa went on to reveal his new Fast & Furious car: a purple muscle car (exact make and model to be revealed). Momoa celebrated the fact that the car matches the current color of his fingernails.

Are you excited to see Jason Momoa star in Shots! Shots! Shots!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!