Aquaman Star Jason Momoa "Had a Big Hand" in the Lost Kingdom Script

CinemaCon is taking place in Las Vegas this week, and yesterday saw a big Warner Bros. panel that provided lots of updates about their upcoming movies, including their slate of DC releases. There was some exciting news shared about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which was recently delayed until next year. ComicBook.com was in attendance at CinemaCon yesterday where fans were treated to some new details about the Aquaman sequel. Jason Momoa introduced director James Wan via a video message and revealed that he contributed to the script in a big way.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is amazing," Momoa said. "I got to see a little bit of it. Not that much of it. It's amazing. The action and special effects are amazing. It's funny. It's heartfelt. I had a big hand in the script with James [Wan] – it's pretty much all me and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. Unfortunately, you have to wait till 2023, but you know it'll be the best movie of the year."

Momoa's Aquaman isn't the only character returning for the second outing. The hero's greatest foes, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), are back as well as Amber Heard's Mera, and more. You can check out Warner Bros.' official synopsis for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom below:

"Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation," the description reads. In addition to Momoa and Wilson, the movie will also feature the return of Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300)."

"We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that it's, even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful," Momoa previously told Fandango. "There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's [bigger]."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.