‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa On Zack Snyder and James Wan’s Differences

Jason Momoa has officially filmed a pair of DC movies under different directors, starting with Justice League‘s Zack Snyder before his standalone outing for Aquaman with James Wan. There are some big differences between the experiences according to the actor.

“They’re two different styles completely,” Momoa told Comicbook.com in the interview featured in the above video. “I mean, I think that’s just going from any director to another idrector, they’re very different. The one thing that they are, are definitely visual, visual artists. I mean, like this picture behind you, I knew about this before we even started filming. Zack is constantly doodling. He knows every frame. Definitely two amazing artists. Zack created this character and James just killed those role, also really great at characters and building. There’s a lot of similarities and differences.”

Momoa has long been an advocate for Snyder’s style of direction, despite Aquaman distancing itself from the ensemble nature of Justice League almost entirely. Still, Momoa does have also have a deep apprecation for the team-based nature of the ensemble-type super hero movie.

“Honestly, I’m more of slacker, and I like to have fun so I don’t like to have all the weight on my shoulders,” Momoa said. “I do enjoy this but it’s a lot, a lot, a lot of work! You know what I mean? So, it’s fun playing on Justice League because you’re in pain with everyone else and that’s fun. If Ben’s putting on the cowl and he’s hot and he’s it pain, I’m gonna laugh, and that gives me great joy when he’s in pain. But when I’m just in pain, I’m freezing and I’m sitting in a harness and it’s just Amber next to me, it’s not nearly as fun.”

None of that “pain” is going to stop Momoa from suiting up for an Aquaman sequel if his first solo outing is the success it’s expected to be, warranting another. “It is really no pain compared to what pain really is so, absolutely, I’ll be going through it again,” Momoa concluded.

Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st.

