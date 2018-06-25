‘Aquaman’ Director Leaks Fight Scene In Background Of New Photo

The announcement came earlier this month that fans will have to wait until San Diego Comic-Con to catch their first glimpse at a trailer for Aquaman, though director James Wan offered a look at what we can assume is a massive underwater showdown. When showing off the figure Funko created to honor the filmmaker, Wan teased fans by pulling up a shot of Aquaman grappling with a combatant in the background.

The filmmaker shared a photo of the figure while adding the caption, “My lifelike clone finally arrived! Thank you @originalfunko Put him/me straight to work.”

Given he’s a detail-oriented director, the shot in the background clearly wasn’t accidental, yet, given how little we know about the film, it’s unclear which character Aquaman is facing off against.

Fans were given our first look at Black Manta last week which confirmed how similar his helmet looked to his comic book counterpart. While the above figure might be little more than a silhouette, it’s missing Black Manta’s distinctive shape. It could, however, be Patrick Wilson’s Orm in his signature armor.

Wan earned a reputation as an acclaimed filmmaker with his entries into horror like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. He made the jump to big-budget action films with Furious 7, which became one of the most successful films in the impressive franchise.

While Wan has proven himself as a compelling action director, delving into the world of superheroes is new territory. Early word about Aquaman, however, makes it clear he was the right person for the job.

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich said in a recent interview. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off July 17th, with the trailer likely debuting on Saturday, the 19th.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st.

