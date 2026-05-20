Berserk Finally Announces Its Return

It has been almost a year since we last saw Guts and the world of Berserk in the pages of Young Animal, with little updates on when we could expect their return. Considering the last time we saw the Black Swordsman in action was with the brutal protagonist trapped inside a magical cave, many manga readers have spent months wondering when he might return. Luckily, a recent announcement has confirmed when we can expect Chapter 384 to arrive, taking fans back to the Kushan Empire. With Guts working through some heavy emotional issues, this next chapter might be one you won’t want to skip.

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In a recent issue of Young Animal, the manga publication confirmed that Berserk’s 384th chapter will arrive on June 12th. While the preview didn’t tease when manga readers can expect chapter 385 to arrive, it is still good news for the future of the series, as writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga are still working on forging Guts’ future. Unfortunately, while the manga might be returning next month, the state of a potential anime adaptation remains a mystery. Ever since the conclusion of Berserk: Memorial Edition in 2022, no new anime projects have been confirmed, though hopefully, we’ll one day see the Band of the Hawk return to the screen.

When Last We Left Berserk

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For those who might have forgotten what Guts and his allies were up to since we last left them in Berserk, things were appropriately dire for the heroes. Even with the Kushan Empire presumably being big new allies for the wary warriors, the nation wasn’t too thrilled to see that Guts had a brand on his neck. Believing that the Black Swordsman was in the thrall of the Godhand, Kushan’s elite deemed it necessary to put him inside of a mysterious cave in which no one has ever escaped.

Of course, this course of action couldn’t come at a worse time for Guts. As Berserk followers have seen in recent chapters, the star of the series has been struggling with his emotions following the kidnapping of Casca. In something of a catatonic state, Guts put up no fight when it came to being trapped within the cave, meaning that he is going to need to overcome both emotional and physical obstacles to earn his freedom and save his own life. This isn’t even taking into account what Griffith and his new Band of the Hawk are cooking up.

Earlier this year, Berserk writer Kouji Mori shared an update that work was continuing on the manga to honor deceased creator Kentaro Miura, stating, “Looking forward to your continued support this year too! This year as well, I’ll be tackling my own serialization and supervision of Berserk with full effort. As always, I won’t be drawing Guts in the main story! Rest assured. That said, Guts is really difficult to draw. My Kurosaki is truly amazing!”

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