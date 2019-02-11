‘Aquaman’ Blu-ray Special Features Revealed, Including ‘Shazam!’ Sneak Peek

Aquaman might still be enjoying a million-dollar trek at the box office, but it looks like we might already know what’s on the film’s home release.

A German listing for Aquaman‘s DVD/Blu-ray release has made its way online, which appears to showcase what special features will be included. The list has fourteen different behind-the-scenes featurettes, as well as a three-and-a-half minute sneak peek for Shazam!.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the two films might have a drastically different scope and scale, the notion that Aquaman‘s home release could feature a look at Shazam! will surely make fans happy. The latter film is set to follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a young boy who is given the power to transform into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), and who has a unique relationship with the other characters in the DC Extended Universe.

“Oddly enough Billy isn’t a big superhero aficionado,” Levi said during a recent visit to the film’s set. “Billy’s been so obsessed with trying to find his parents, trying to find his family, and he’s lived on the street quite a few times in between all of that. I don’t think — you know, to him, like Superman — that stuff is going on but he’s not caring so much about that.”

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi explained in a previous interview. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.