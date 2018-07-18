New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Magazine Cover Revealed

Aquaman is going to be one of San Diego Comic-Con’s most anticipated films, and now you can get a great look at the whole cast on this gorgeous new cover.

The image will grace the cover of Den of Geek’s San Diego Comic-Con special edition magazine, an image created by artist Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, and Marcel Maiolo. The image was then re-envisioned by Sergio Grisanti of Little Giant Studios to give it a photorealistic look.

“The inspiration behind this original work was those classic comic book covers that gave the reader a look at the characters involved in the story and also hints of, and a feel for, their worlds,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran says. “It was commissioned by James Wan in the very early R and D stages of pre-production, as he was beginning to define the worlds in which our film would live. It was not originally intended to be a one sheet, but we all loved it so much that we had the idea to transform it into a photorealistic version and use it as a poster.”

You can check out the image above, and the synopsis for Aquaman can be found below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman‘s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.