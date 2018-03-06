First ‘Aquaman’ International Marketing Surfaces

Comic book movie fans are still waiting for DC Films to get started on marketing its only big release in 2018: Aquaman. In the midst of the already intense hype for Marvel films like Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, James Wan’s Aquaman has become a distant second thought. However, that may change, now that the first piece of promotional material has appeared:

Spotted: AQUAMAN international marketing in São Paulo, Brasil! pic.twitter.com/wngOYiqGPE — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) March 5, 2018



Brasil has become an increasingly hot venue for films to debut major tentpoles; late last year, Sony’s Venom movie kicked off its promotional campaign, using Comic Con Experience Brazil as its launchpad. No doubt the intensity of the fandom in Brazil is a welcome backdrop – especially for film that are big risks for their respective studios.

…And that’s exactly what Aquaman is. James Wan’s DC superhero film is not just the genre’s first foray into underwater action/horror – it’s also the pivotal first step away from the downturns that have plagued the first phase of the DC Extended Universe, after the disappointment (for many) that was Justice League. The issue now is that Aquaman can’t be bad or even average – it has to be a game-changing or breakout success, in order for the DCEU to regain some momentum that will carry it into 2019, and the arrival of both Wonder Woman 2 and Shazam!.

Last we saw Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, he had made the decision to become a defender of Earth, helping to fight off Steppenwolf’s invasion alongside his Justice League teammates. That decision required Arthur Curry to at least begin embracing his Atlantean heritage for the first time, defending the undersea kingdom, and donning his regal battle armor for the first time. In this solo film, Arthur’s claim to the throne will be challenged – both by evil plunderers like Black Manta, and even his own Atlantean half-brother, Orm. As stated, the film will combine superhero action, horror, and Shakespearean drama with an undersea setting – a mix that could result in a massive hit, or mess of a film.

The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.