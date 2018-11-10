‘Aquaman’ Movie Run Time Apparently Confirmed

Aquaman can’t get here soon enough, and while we can’t see the movie just yet, we at least know how long the movie will run.

It was previously believed that James Wan’s anticipated Aquaman movie would run 140 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 20 minutes. That news came from a theater in Australia, and a new document from distributor Vertical Entertainment is making the rounds suggesting that was pretty close to the final number. If this document is real then the final running time will be slightly above the previous estimate, coming in at 143 minutes.

The document lists basic information about the film, including the studio, the format, and runtime, as well as director and cast information. It would be an odd thing to fake, but you can judge it for yourself in the post below from @kryptonscodex.

if this is legit then Aquaman’s running time is 143 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1xA5qnd9bY — -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) November 8, 2018

It seems rather accurate when you consider the runtimes of other DC movies, which all hover around that 2 hours and 20-minute mark. As you can see from the list below, 2 hours and 20 minutes is the preferred time range.

Man of Steel: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Batman v Superman: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Suicide Squad: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Wonder Woman: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Justice League: 2 hours

The most well-received of the bunch are Man of Steel and Wonder Woman, and they both came in around 2 hours and 20 minutes in length. If early screenings of Aquaman are to be believed, it seems DC might have a third film to succeed that pattern in Aquaman.

Fans are certainly hopeful that turns out to be true, and if it does then it looks like Wan’s choice to isolate Aquaman to a degree from Justice League was the right one.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st.