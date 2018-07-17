Arthur Curry’s Main Mission in ‘Aquaman’ Revealed

Arthur Curry’s main mission in the Aquaman movie will be one which comic books fans angry about the Quindent staff will appreciate: the aquatic hero is searching for the King’s Trident while simultaneously trying to stop Orm the Ocean Master’s quest for vengeance.

While visiting the Australian set of the DC Comics and Warner Brothers film, ComicBook.com got an advanced look at the film and heard from its cast and crew. While one message was clearly claiming the film would stand on its own apart from the previously released Justice League featuring Aquaman, another message was that fans angry over the hero’s Quindent would be pleased with his origin story earning his true staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman‘s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident,” Malik pointed out, “which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

The Trident and all of its glorious powers will be used to stop Patrick Wilson‘s Orm the Ocean Master. “If I don’t step in and intervene, Orm’s just gonna take over the land,” Aquaman actor Jason Momoa said. “You think about all the harm we’ve done to the oceans, and are still doing, and if you lived under there, you would absolutely despise and hate these people that lived up there. Why wouldn’t you send a tsunami and just wreck the whole place? Why wouldn’t you? You burn up your cars and take the fossil fuels and put acid rain in the ocean and why wouldn’t you?”

This is where Orm’s perspective comes into play, whereas as Arthur has spent time on land. While two-thirds of Aquaman will take place underwater, there may be up to four different timelines in Arthur’s life revealed in flashback form to unveil his full backstory including time spent in Maine and a key moment in the Boston Aquarium.

While Aquaman is not shaping up to be a heist movie, aspects of the narrative seem to fit such a bill. In a scene being shot during ComicBook.com’s visit to the set, Arthur Curry and his Atlantean friend Mera used a script to find a hidden hologram message from the late Atlantean king. The message unveiled the true power of the Trident, warning that in the hands of a true heir, it will unite kingdoms both above and below, but demands its possessor prove their worth.

Immediately, Curry and Mera realize this message cannot be obtained by Orm, prompting Arthur to smash it. From here, the quest — or race — for the Trident begins.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018. For more details from ComicBook.com’s visit to the film’s set, check out ComicBook.com/DC or follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!