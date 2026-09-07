Lanterns: Hal Jordan Might Have Just Confirmed a Major Character Isn’t Showing Up in the DCU

Hal Jordan is dead on a set of football bleachers in Rushville, Nebraska. Shot, ring gone. That’s the pilot, not the finale, not some mid-season gut punch, and Lanterns has been shredding the manual ever since. A small-town murder case where the space opera should be. Two timelines, 2016 and 2026. John Stewart’s origin rebuilt from scratch. Showrunner Damon Lindelof described the process as putting the canon on the table, working out what’s actually essential, then having to put everything else away and start again. And it’s working. 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, HBO Max’s biggest three-day DC Studios premiere yet. Starting over means somebody gets left behind, though, and four episodes in it’s clear who: Carol Ferris, the most important person in Hal’s life.

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Carol Ferris isn’t in this show. She hasn’t been cast, she’s on no published character list, and four episodes deep there’s nowhere left to put her. That’s a bigger hole than it sounds. Carol isn’t some background character nobody bothered to option. She debuted in Showcase #22 in October 1959, the exact same issue that gave us Hal Jordan as Green Lantern. Sixty-seven years and she has never once existed without him.

Why Carol Ferris Has No Room Left in the DCU

If you came to Green Lantern through Superman instead of a longbox, here’s the shape of her. Carl Ferris runs an aerospace company. Carol is his daughter, she ends up running it herself, and that makes her Hal’s boss at the exact moment she’s the woman he’s in love with. The awkwardness was the entire point. In Green Lantern vol. 2 #16, three years after her debut, the Zamarons abducted her and stuck her in a Star Sapphire gem that turned her against Hal, which is a fairly aggressive way to handle a crush. She wields violet now, the light of love, one of seven corps on the emotional spectrum sitting right alongside green willpower and Sinestro’s yellow fear. Jennifer Hale played a version in Green Lantern: The Animated Series who ended up wielding a Star Sapphire ring as a champion of love. She isn’t set dressing on Hal’s origin story.

The show has had chances at her and passed on every one. Kelly Macdonald got cast in October 2024 in a role billed as Hal’s potential love interest, which made the assumption obvious, and she turned out to be Sheriff Kerry Kane, an original creation with no comics counterpart. Then Laura Linney signed on for a part the production refused to describe. Multiple outlets ran the theories that Linney would play Carol, or Star Sapphire, or both. It held for two years. Then Episode 3 killed it in about a minute of screen time. Linney is Lianna, a Guardian of the Universe.

The real obstacle is what this may have done to Hal. Those two timelines aren’t a stylistic flex. In the 2026 strand, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) comes home and finds Hal’s body and that death is the emotional engine the entire season appears to run on. It’s also why fans were furious ahead of the show’s release. This Hal Jordan might not team-up with the Justice League; instead, he’ll just get a small-town sheriff and an early grave. That’s all assuming Hal is actually dead, despite intriguing evidence to the contrary. Still, even if Hal isn’t dead, his life up to this point doesn’t suggest Carol has been a major (or at least a recent fixture), meaning that Lanterns doesn’t appear eager to inject her into the mix any time soon.

What the DCU Loses Without Star Sapphire

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Here’s what nags at me. This show is building toward the emotional spectrum in plain sight. Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) has been around since the start, yellow fear is openly on the table, and Episode 3 went out of its way to establish that willpower isn’t some pure force so much as one emotion you can exploit like any other. That’s Blackest Night groundwork. You can’t keep laying track like that and never arrive at violet. Carol anchors a whole separate corps. She’s the character who makes love an actual power instead of a subplot, and building the spectrum without her is like building the Bat-family and skipping Robin.

James Gunn has said plainly that Lanterns is John Stewart’s story, so none of this means Carol’s gone forever. Nothing stops her turning up in Man of Tomorrow in July 2027, or whatever lands after it. Even if Hal is dead, that doesn’t prevent her existing in this universe. It just means she wouldn’t arrive through him, and every version of her before this one did.

Calling this a mercy wouldn’t sit right with me. If Carol’s origin needs to change like John Stewart’s, fine but she’s an important part of DC canon, and her role in juxtaposing Sinestro and building the full spectrum of corps is necessary. Hal’s had two shots at live-action now, Ryan Reynolds in 2011 and Kyle Chandler here, and Carol’s had exactly one. Blake Lively wasn’t what went wrong with that movie, she just went down with it. Leaving Carol out doesn’t protect her or honor her origin story, it lets a fifteen-year-old flop have the standing word on a character who’s been around since 1959.

She’s on the Justice League right now, over in DC’s All In relaunch, wearing violet. The comics found room for her. The show should too. With or without Hal.

Lanterns airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO and streams on HBO Max.