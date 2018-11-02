‘Aquaman’ Reveals New Queen Atlanna Fight Scene Footage

Arthur Curry is set to learn a lot about his history in Aquaman, especially when it comes to his mother Atlanna, and as this new fight scene shows, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

In the new promo video for Aquaman, we get a look at Atlanna (played by Nicole Kidman) fighting at her home against what appear to be some Atlantean enemies. She uses a spear of some kind to throw an enemy high up into a wall, showing where some of that natural fighting ability came from when it comes to Arthur. The promo features the text Like Mother, Like Son, showing Arthur catapulting a soldier into the roof of the submarine he boards at the beginning of the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full promo in the video above.

Atlanna’s fight scene looks action-packed, and director James Wan framed the fight in one continuous shot. When ComicBook.com caught up with Wan on the Aquaman set, he revealed he has been looking for a way to work with Kidman for some time, and Atlanna turned out to be the opportunity he was looking for.

“Nicole and I have been wanting to work together for a while now and so when this project came along it just felt like, ‘Oh I’ve gotta give Nicole a shot,’” Wan told ComicBook.com. “There’s no one more perfect to play the queen of Atlantis but, Nicole Kidman, she literally was at the top of my list and luckily we were able to get her to come play with us and I think she’s fantastic. She’s such a great actress and the gravitas and the emotion she brings to the film is just so valuable. And, yes, I’ve always wanted to see Nicole in a kick-ass role as well just like has been brought up.”

Atlanna plays a significant role in the film and has a big influence on Arthur’s outlook towards Atlantis.

“The love story between her and [Arthur’s father] is the emotional backbone for the movie and how it informs Arthur’s character and his journey and sort of his bitter outlook on the world of Atlantis,” Wan said. “He blames them for something that happens to her and it shapes his point of view.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman sails into theaters December 21st.