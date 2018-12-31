‘Aquaman’ Has Already Passed ‘Justice League’ At The Worldwide Box Office

Just in its second week domestically, Aquaman has already reached a pretty significant benchmark for Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Consider last night’s numbers, Aquaman has officially passed Justice League at the worldwide box office.

In its second weekend in theaters stateside, Aquaman‘s $666.1 million surpasses the $657.9 million brought in by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon’s Justice League. Though leading the team-up film worldwide, Aquaman still trails significantly domestically, having just made $154m stateside compared to Justice League‘s $229m.

Looking ahead, the James Wan-helmed film will likely pass at least two more DCEU films in the coming weeks. Aquaman currently trails Suicide Squad ($746.8m) by $80 million and Snyder’s Man of Steel ($668m) by less than two million dollars.

Though some forecasters have projected Aquaman making more than $1 billion worldwide, the movie admittedly has an uphill battle even passing the DCEU’s two highest-grossing movies in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6m worldwide) and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman ($821.8m).

“I expect it to eventually reach north of $900 million and probably hit $1 billion, off the continued strength of massive foreign totals plus strong holds on both the domestic and international fronts,” a recent report from Forbes explains.

Now, it’s but a matter of time before Warner Brothers officially announces an Aquaman follow-up starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and company. Should Aquaman 2 come to fruition, it might be without Wan, who previously told ComicBook.com he was unsure where his career would take him.

“I want to do another action movie after Furious 7,” Wan explains. “I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.

What’d you think of Aquaman? Are you surprised to see how well the movie is doing commercially? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aquaman is theaters everywhere now. Other Warner Brothers film featuring DC Comics characters include the release of Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.