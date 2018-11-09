Early ‘Aquaman’ Screening Scores Positive Reactions

The DC Extended Universe has come under fire more than a few times, but its next big screen outing hopes to avoid any sort of controversy. In a matter of weeks, Aquaman will swim out to fans in his own solo feature, and a slew of early reactions to the film has surfaced online.

As it would turn out, the response looks like it’s all good so far.

Over on Twitter, the DCEU fandom began buzzing when a series of early reactions to Aquaman popped up. A bit of digging revealed a screening was held for fans today on the west coast, and those who were able to attend hit up social media to share their first impressions.

While nothing specific could be said about Aquaman, the reactions found so far on social media are positive. Over on Reddit, a user by the name of MaxBorne teased fans about their screening, and they even answered a few questions about the event.

“I cannot confirm or deny that I’ve seen this movie but if I had I would probably say that it’s certainly going to be their most well received movie yet. It’s tone closely parallels Ant-man & The Wasp and Thor: Ragnarok and this movie will be liked by the biggest audience, although it will probably suffer from some criticism that it deviates heavily from the original tone of the DCEU to more closely resemble The MCU. But again I reiterate, this would only be my opinion if I had somehow already seen the movie in an advanced screening, which I am not saying I have done,” the fan wrote, highlighting pieces of the post to subtly confirm he did make an early screening.

When asked by another fan if Aquaman was better than Wonder Woman, MaxBorne said they did like the upcoming film better than the DCEU’s current champion.

“I would say that its not perfect but I did genuinely have fun watching it, Atlantis felt like muuuuch more of a fleshed out world than Themascara, Orm/Black Manta were far less generic than Mecha-Lupen, and the color pallet was brilliant… so yes I would say that It’s better than Wonder Woman IMO.”

As you can find in the slides below, other fans have shared their reactions to Aquaman, and they are plenty positive. So, if you were on the fence about the feature, it seems like fans who’ve seen the solo outing are willing to set sail with Arthur Curry and his next big screen adventure.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman sails into theaters December 21st.

Give Wan All The Kudos

I can say I have seen #Aquaman I can’t talk about details but I can tell you it’s a major achievement in film making and storytelling it’s a display that Walter hamada is doing a great job it’s evidence that James should direct more DC movies — mick minas (@MOVIESTVMAD) November 8, 2018

The New No. 1

Aquaman is my top DC movie now. You heard it here first. First to watch it on the west coast! — Carl Abellana (@carlcarlsonnnn) November 8, 2018

Reaction Round-Up

Use All The Hyped Emojis Here

Good Is Good Though…!

So… about #Aquaman. A reaction from final film:

– It’s pretty good! Not groundbreaking, but solid

– Action is good, story is alright

– CGI is decent

– Score is meh

– Mera/Arthur are hit and miss

– Overall, a good film pic.twitter.com/vK678zRptE — baji (@AemonBarz) November 8, 2018

