‘Aquaman’ Sneak Preview Screenings Bring In $3 Million At Domestic Box Office

Ahead of its wide domestic release later this, Warner Brothers has started to roll out Aquaman to select audiences in a collaboration with Amazon Prime. In last night’s screenings — which took place at approximately 1,225 theaters across the country — a substantial amount of Amazon Prime customers ended up taking advantage of the deal.

According to a new report from Deadline, the latest entry into Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe earned nearly $3 million in advance box office receipts. If the screenings were to compete with other weekend box office results, the one-night total would have finished 10th in rankings, ahead of Universal’s Academy Award-chasing Green Book ($2.78m) and Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite ($2.5m).

Aquaman is a movie that’s been performing exceptionally well overseas, earning Warner Brothers is best-ever opening in China. In its first week in China, the James Wan-directed flick has hauled in over $135 million, helping push the DC Extended Universe franchise over the $4 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

The good news for Warner Brothers is that the United States release Aquaman has been timed perfectly for holidays. With Christmas coming next Tuesday, the movie will enjoy a lengthy five-day weekend at box office as many businesses will choose to close on Monday due to Christmas Eve.

The movie has been fairly well-received by critics as it currently has a 70% Fresh rating on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. Previous reports indicated that film was tracking for a $65 million opening over the traditional three-day weekend although the latest report from Deadline claims the film will finish with a five-day opening around $115 million.

The film opens against Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and Wan had previously mentioned he’d “by lying” if he say he wasn’t worried about being pitted against the classic relaunch.

“For sure, I think I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried,” Wan told EW. “But generally around the holidays, there’s a lot to go around — which was pointed out to us when Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opened on top of each other. You see how well Jumanji played.”

“I don’t mind being the underdog,” he continued. “Aquaman has always been the underdog and I’m happy to continue that narrative.”

Aquman swims into theaters December 21st.