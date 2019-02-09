‘Aquaman’ Sequel May Not Be In Development After All

Late last month, reports surfaced that Warner Bros. had pushed Aquaman 2 through to development, with director James Wan expected to return to helm the follow-up. Now, new reports suggest that Aquaman 2 hasn’t moved forward at the studio as the cast and crew work on catching their breath.

This afternoon, THR reported Warner Bros. had ordered a script for an Aquaman spinoff based on The Trench characters. In the same breath, mentioned no movement has been made towards an Aquaman sequel, despite other Hollywood trades saying different.

“But while any discussions of a direct sequel have not engaged on any sort of serious level by the studio, director James Wan or star Jason Momoa, with all the players seemingly intent on taking a breather and their time,” the report reads. “There is talk of a spinoff.”

That spinoff, of course, would be The Trench, a superhero horror flick from writers Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald.

With Aquaman making over $1.1 billion at the box office, most assumed it was but a matter of time before Warner Bros. made a move on an Aquaman sequel, though the latest reports suggest otherwise. Before Aquaman had even hit theaters, movie lead Jason Momoa had revealed he has plenty of ideas for an Arthur Curry-featured follow-up.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Aquaman is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

