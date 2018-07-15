‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!’ Features 2 of the Same Actors as 4 Different Characters

DC fans are looking forward to both Aquaman and Shazam!, and you’ll definitely notice two familiar faces in both films.

Well, maybe not their faces, but definitely their voices. Recently Warner Bros. announced two official castings for Aquaman, as Djimon Hounsou and Natalia Safran will be playing the Fisherman King and Queen. They’ll be wearing big time prosthetics (complete with tails) so you might not recognize them, but those two names also happen pop up in DC’s first big movie of 2019.

That would be the Zachary Levi starring Shazam!, which recently revealed that Hounsou would be playing the role of the Wizard who gives Shazam! his powers. While their paths may not cross in the film, Hounsou will be reunited with Safran, who will play the role of Mrs. Sivana in the film, wife of Mark Strong’s Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, one of Shazam’s most notable adversaries.

Crazily enough Hounsou is just as popular over in the Marvel universe. Hounsou played the role of Korath in the original Guardians of the Galaxy and will be reprising the role in the upcoming Captain Marvel, which will star Brie Larson.

Wonder Woman 2 is filming right now, so who knows, maybe Hounsou can make it four straight superhero movies, and maybe Safran can make the jump to that film too.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can find the official description for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.