Nintendo Fans Given Hope Forgotten N64 Game Is Finally Returning

Nintendo fans and Nintendo 64 nostalgics especially have been given hope that a forgotten, but beloved N64 game is finally set to return almost 30 years later. While the N64 era of gaming doesn’t hold up as well as some eras of gaming before it and after it, there are plenty of fan-favorite N64 games that may be more nostalgic than good, but sometimes there is nothing better than nostalgia. And through Nintendo Switch Online, many Nintendo fans have been able to relive this N64 nostalgia that otherwise would be hostage to the late 90s and early 2000s. That said, there are still plenty of N64 classics missing from Nintendo Switch Online.

One great example of this is 1997’s Diddy Kong Racing, which Nintendo has seemingly forgotten exists. There have been developing conspiracies that the character is going to go on ice due to the Sean “Diddy” Combs situation, but these are just conspiracies. Not helping these conspiracies though is the fact that Diddy Kong Racing has been being seemingly forgotten about.

Unfortunately, officially the situation has not evolved, however, fans hoping to revisit the game — whether via Nintendo Switch Online, a re-release, or a new release — have been given a boost.

As a Reddit user points out, something strange recently happened. Back in March, someone posted old artwork from Diddy Kong Racing on social media platform X. Replying to this, another user noted they love the game and are hoping for a sequel. None of this noteworthy, but a reply to this reply is. Replying to this reply, Kevin Bayliss, the creator of Diddy Kong replied with a winking face. For those that don’t know, Bayliss now works with Playtonic games, which is full of ex-Rare staff. Rare is, of course, the developer behind Diddy Kong Racing.

Is there anything to this? It’s impossible to say, but let’s assume there is. If there is something to this post, then it could mean Playtonic is working with Nintendo on something involving Diddy Kong Racing. It could also mean a spirtial successor using Playtonic’s Yooka-Laylee IP is in the works. And of course, it could mean Bayliss has heard something is in the works involving Diddy Kong Racing through the grapevine, whether this a Switch Online release, a remaster, or a sequel. That said, this is all just hopeful speculation.

For those unfamiliar with Diddy Kong Racing, it was released in 1997 by Rare and Nintendo as an N64 exclusive. Upon release, it garnered an 89 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher rated games of its year. And selling nearly five million copies, it is notably the 8th best-selling N64 game of all time. So, why did it never get a sequel? Well, a sequel was in development for the GameCube, but the project was cancelled in 2002 one month before Microsoft acquired the studio. In other words, there would have been a sequel if not for this. It did get a remake on the Nintendo DS in 2007 though. Since then, there has been nothing for fans of the series.

