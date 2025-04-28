The Elder Scrolls 6 Gets New Update With Big Promise

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered last week, which would have been a massive surprise for fans of The Elder Scrolls if it wasn’t leaked to death in the months before this stealth release. And the remaster of the 2006 RPG should keep fans very busy for a while. That said, in the coming months fans of the Bethesda RPG series will be in the same place they were before this stealth release: wondering where the heck The Elder Scrolls 6 is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced all the way back in 2018, seven years ago. That said, until September 2023, Bethesda Game Studios was primarily focused on Starfield. Now, it is focused on The Elder Scrolls 6. How much longer the wait will be for the reveal trailer, remains to be seen, but in the meantime Todd Howard, creative director of the series, recently teased fans looking forward to the first installment since Skyrim. And in the process of this, teased that it is aiming to define the RPG genre and open-world games for its generation.

“Obviously we’re working on the sixth chapter here, but what’s great about The Elder Scrolls is being able to look back at all of the chapters,” said Howard. “Skyrim, Oblivion, Morrowind, Daggerfall, Arena… each of them tried to define role-playing games and open-world games for their generation.”

Of course, to an extent this is just PR speak meets marketing. Bethesda Game Studios and Todd Howard said similar things about Starfield, which turned out nowhere near defining for RPGs, let alone open-world games.

That said, it is a bold claim to make in the face of not totally delivering with Starfield, and one that will at least get fans of The Elder Scrolls excited. Hopefully though this is not a sign of what is to come, which is The Elder Scrolls 6 falling into the same trap Starfield did. Starfield tried to be bigger than resources permitted, which in turn led to lots of procedural generation and a hollowed feeling at times. The Elder Scrolls 6 can not repeat this same mistake.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls 6 — including all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation — click here.