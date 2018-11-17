‘Aquaman’ Soundtrack Release Date Revealed

Aquaman hits theaters soon, and it turns out you can listen to the official soundtrack even sooner.

Composer Rupert Gregson-Williams, who also worked on Wonder Woman, will be scoring the Aquaman film, and when asked if his score will be released he gave fans date to circle on their calendars.

“The Aquaman soundtrack will be released on 14th December,” Williams responded.

While you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the actual movie, listening to the soundtrack at work will be a great way to get even more hyped for the anticipated film.

In addition to Wonder Woman and Aquaman Gregson-Williams has worked on films like Grown Ups, The Do-Over, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, as well as television projects like Veep, The Alienist, and The Crown. This is his second film in DC’s growing film universe, as Man of Steel was composed by Hans Zimmer, who then teamed up with Junkie XL for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and part of Justice League. That duo also created Wonder Woman’s main theme that has been used in her film and Justice League and will return for Wonder Woman 1984.

While Gregson-Williams took on the first Wonder Woman, Hans Zimmer will compose Wonder Woman 1984, and a big part of it was finishing up on the ideas from that original theme.

“It was odd say to say ‘yes’ to because my friend, Rupert [Gregson-Williams] … I had worked really hard at getting him the job on the first one,” Zimmer said. “But remember the motif, the Wonder Woman theme is … it’s mine, actually. I wrote that damn thing. And we had done it live and it became more and more interesting. I just thought it was important to sort of finish it. And Patty phoned me, and she had a really interesting idea as well. Again, the story she is going to tell- or she is probably right now on a film set telling- it’s a story you want to be a part of.”

You can find the official description for Aquaman below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.