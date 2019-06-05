Aquaman Star Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Perjuring Himself

The ongoing legal drama between Aquaman actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp doesn’t seem to be subsiding anytime soon, especially after Depp filed a lawsuit against his former spouse alleging defamation. Now Heard is firing back on her ex, accusing him of lying to the police during one of their domestic disputes during which she alleges she was physically abuse.

A new set of court documents filed by Heard says that Depp “clearly perjured himself claiming that there was only one 911 call reporting his abuse on the evening of May 21, 2016.” The new filing comes from court documents obtained by The Blast, from Heard’s camp requesting that Depp’s defamation case be moved out of Virginia, where it was filed, to California.

The filing from Heard’s legal team states: “Readily obtainable public records of LAPD call logs from that evening show that iO Tillet Wright called 911 at 8:30 PM to report Mr. Depp’s violent and destructive behavior that evening, confirming the eyewitness accounts of how iO heard that Mr. Depp was becoming violent toward Ms. Heard over the phone and then called 911.”

Heard’s filings contain communication logs with the Los Angeles Police Department which document the events from law enforcement’s own records. In the filings, she states that she wants her ex-husband “held responsible for submitting provably false and misleading, and in any event, irrelevant -statements in his declaration.”

The filing adds, “These signal an intention by Mr. Depp to litigate in the court of public opinion… The true impetus of this lawsuit is not the alleged defamation but that three years after the fact, Mr. Depp found ‘new evidence’ he wanted to present to a court some 3,000 miles from where any evidence or witnesses are found.”

A judge will have to decide whether the case remains in Virginia, where the original defamation filing took place, or to move the case to California at Heard’s request.

Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, offered The Blast the following statement: “Ms. Heard says she ‘will not be silenced,’ and then remains silent for months as her hoax is buried by the avalanche of evidence… As for her hoax-assisting friends, willing to perjure themselves for her 3 years ago ― where are they now?”

Waldman added, “Ms. Heard continues to defraud her abused hoax victim Mr. Depp, the #metoo movement she masquerades as the leader of, and other real abuse victims worldwide.”