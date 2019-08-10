Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Responds to Dad Bod Shamers

As a movie star currently fighting against the construction of a telescope on top of a sacred land, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa doesn’t have time for trolls. After Momoa was body shamed for having a “dad bod,” by some people on the Internet, he responded that he didn’t care about what the trolls had to say about his physical appearance.

While protesting at the site of the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea in Hawaii, Momoa appeared in a video where he joked, “How’s that for a dad body?” He then went on to point out what the writing on his torso already states, saying that the TMT project would be more welcome in the Canary Islands than it would be in Hawaii.

Momoa has been ardent in his protests in his homeland, and has joined many other Hawaiian natives in their efforts of not allowing construction crews onto the proposed site of the telescope.

Earlier this week he posted to Instagram, decrying the construction and indicating how dedicated he is to keeping the site of Mauna Kea intact:

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else.”

Momoa and the protestors’ efforts are also being supported by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to address the issue.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” said Johnson. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

Despite his dedication, Momoa still has time to poke fun at the online trolls.