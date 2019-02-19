‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Teases Future of DC Movies

The future of DC Comics on the big screen seems to be bright as Warner Bros. Pictures is shifting away from forcing a shared universe event like Justice League.

But with Birds of Prey in production, The Batman gearing up, and rumors of The Flash and Superman falling to the way side, many fans are decidedly curious about the state of the future. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa isn’t spilling any details, but he did tease that fans “have no idea what’s coming” in a recent video posted to Instagram. Take a look:

Jason Momoa promises fans ‘You got no idea what’s coming’ after a wild trip to Warner Bros. (via Instagram | prideofgypsies)pic.twitter.com/8tnP1H793o — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 13, 2019

Momoa meeting with Warner Bros. is pretty exciting in and of itself, but it’s not exactly “news” per se. However, walking out of the DC office and running down the halls, screaming in excitement, is the kind of hype we’re here for.

We’re very curious to learn what the meeting with Warner Bros. was about, whether it’s plans for a sequel to Aquaman, a revival of the Flashpoint movie, or something else entirely like Justice League 2, perhaps?

Either way, it sounds like the future is looking bright and that Momoa is excited to be involved. There are still many questions about the future of Aquaman, but it seems like Warner Bros. would want to accelerate the new movie after the first one made over $1 Billion.

Director James Wan previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his potential plan for a sequel.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan said. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.