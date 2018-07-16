‘Aquaman’: Temuera Morrison Credits Jason Momoa With Getting Him Thomas Curry Role

With Jason Momoa starring in Aquaman, the star was able to make a variety of requests for what he hoped to see from the picture, including making sure actor Temuera Morrison would star as his father. According to Morrison, Momoa regularly shared his admiration for the actor, thanks in large part to his film Once Were Warriors.

“Jason gave me the nod for Aquaman, just as an opportunity to meet me. I think Once Were Warriors really moved him in a way both in terms of his culture and his own identity,” Morrison shared with New Zealand’s Stuff. “I think it shook him up a bit. I even heard him say a few words to his kids when they visited the set: ‘This is the fella who get me into the business kids’. He really respected my performance.”

He added, “He’s taken care of me that’s for sure.”

Momoa’s breakout performance was as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, playing a powerful warrior whose physical prowess over his co-stars was regularly emphasized in the series. Morrison recalled that Momoa would regularly lift his on-screen father up any chance he’d get, with Morrison having to reluctantly plead, “Put me down son, put me down.”

Not only did Momoa help Morrison score the gig in the DC Comics film, but he also ensured Morrison had a role in Momoa’s Netflix series Frontier.

“So he’s like my son now,” Morrison joked. “He took half the stunties [from Aquaman] as well for the big shoot up in Newcastle, England and a place called Newfoundland in Canada. Actually, we got to Newcastle just as that Siberian beast, big snowstorm hit and Jason loved that weather so much he wanted to shoot in that freezing cold snow – I was struggling just to keep warm.”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

