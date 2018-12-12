‘Aquaman’ Beats ‘Justice League’s Total Box Office in China in Only Four Days

Aquaman is starting off its global box office run as a massive success, quickly becoming one of DC’s biggest hits in one of the world’s biggest markets. In just four days, the Jason Momoa-starring film has already made $107.6 million in China, the biggest debut for a Warner Bros. movie in the country to-date.

Not only does Aquaman boast the biggest Chinese opening for any WB and DC film in history, but it’s already topping the entire theatrical runs of its predecessors. Over the course of its full run in Chinese cinemas, spanning entire weeks, Justice League only made $106 million. Aquaman has already topped that total.

Aquaman‘s record-breaking opening weekend of $94.2 million is the fourth-biggest superhero movie debut in the country’s history. Only Venom, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War opened higher than Aquaman in the genre.

The global success of Aquaman remains to be seen, as China is currently the only market where the film has opened. North America won’t see the James Wan-directed adventure until December 21st. When it does arrive in the states, Aquaman is eyeing a debut of around $65 million.

While Patrick Wilson’s Orm acts as Aquaman’s main antagonist in the film, the trailers and marketing have included plenty of different shots of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In the comics, Black Manta is Aquaman’s arch nemesis, and this film sets that up that rivalry for the future.

As seen in the trailers, there are a couple of major fight scenes between the two characters, and Jason Momoa can’t sing the praises of those sequences enough.

“That was an amazing sequence, man. Both of them,” Momoa said. “Just doing the submarine fight was hilarious. I had a great time. The moment they dropped me into the submarine was my first day, so that was a cool fight and to have that moment with his dad. I think Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], when we were done, I told him, I said, ‘I’m really, really, really proud of you because I didn’t get a beat in on some of those days but super proud of him. He transformed his body the most. He was huge and they didn’t get to see his body as much but, man, he’s a specimen.”

Are you excited for Aquaman to arrive in theaters? How long do you think it will take the movie to top Justice League‘s global box office mark? Let us know in the comments!

Aquaman arrives in theaters on December 21st.