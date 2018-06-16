‘Aquaman’ Director Officially Announces Trailer Release Date

After months and months of waiting on the official trailer for Warner Bros. and DC’s live-action Aquaman movie, director James Wan has finally revealed when the first footage will arrive. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a little farther away than many people were expecting.

On Friday, Wan tweeted out a logo of the film and announced that the first trailer would be coming during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. The event takes place from July 19-22.

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

Throughout the entire week, photos and information about Aquaman have been surfacing online, and reports suggested that the trailer would be following them shortly. Many thought that Warner Bros. would release the trailer in time for next week’s theatrical debut of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It doesn’t seem like that will be the case.

While it may not be as soon as folks were hoping, a trailer debut at San Deigo Comic-Con next month makes a ton of sense for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, this trailer will be DC’s chance to completely dominate the Hall H presentations at SDCC this year. Powerhouses Marvel Studios and HBO have both announced that they won’t be attending the convention in 2018, leaving the door wide open for Aquaman to grab every ounce of attention.

This is also the first comic-con for DC Films under new leadership. Walter Hamada will want to start his tenure with a bang, and a solid trailer for Aquaman would be just the way to do it.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, is set to hit theaters on December 21.