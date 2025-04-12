DC Announces New Elseworlds Batman Series Coming This Summer (And We’re Excited)

Play video

DC had a welcome surprise up their sleeve for C2E2, bringing some cosmic chaos to one of its biggest heroes. During the Kyle Higgins Presents: Radiant Black, The Massive-Verse, and More panel at C2E2, DC revealed a new Batman Elsewords series titled Immortal Legend Batman, and it features the talented team of Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mat Groom (Ultraman, Inferno Girl Red), Dan Mora (Superman, Justice League Unlimited), Erica D’Urso (Captain Marvel, Inferno Girl Red), colorist Igor Monti, and letterer Becca Carey. As you can see from the first look below, this is not your usual Batman story, as it takes place far in the future and features a bevy of new tech for the Dark Knight to take advantage of.

Immortal Legend Batman takes place centuries from now in a world where humanity has managed to create megacities across multiple planets. To do that they had to harness dark matter, and in the process, they broke the barrier to the universe’s shadow. That brought about the creation of mindless and soulless apparitions known as Shadows.

This almost brought down everything, but three heroes were able to tap into the energy that joined their world to the shadow world and became Immortal Legends in the process. Those heroes are Batman, Robin, and Nightwing, and as you can see in the artwork below, Mora gave Batman, Robin, and Nightwing some truly out-of-this-world designs for this galaxy-wide adventure.

“Certain projects are the perfect storm of timing, idea and creative team,” said Higgins. “Immortal Legend Batman has been years in the making, dating back to stunning designs that Mat and I first saw from Dan Mora. Obviously, we have a love and appreciation for Tokusatsu, and it’s influence on our books like Radiant Black and Inferno Girl Red. The opportunity to bring that love to a very unique version of Gotham, with very unique versions of these characters, with Mat, Erica, Igor, and Becca, along with our editor Matt Levine, who we worked with on Power Rangers, makes this beyond a perfect storm.”

“Batman is fiction’s greatest hero, and we wanted to find a way to take everything that’s so great about him—his immense determination, resilience and selflessness—and explore it in a totally new way,” said Groom. “So, we’re taking Batman to the stars, turning him into a wandering hero, exploring humanity’s final frontier… and searching out deadly threats he inadvertently released upon the galactic community.”

Immortal Legend Batman clearly draws inspiration from science fiction as well as Japanese tokusatsu stories, and that makes this team a perfect fit, as they have plenty of experience in those worlds as well from their work in Power Rangers, Ultraman, and the Massive-Verse. You can find the official description for Immortal Legend Batman below.

“Many centuries from now, humanity becomes a galactic civilization with capital megacities on multiple planets and smaller outposts on dozens more. To conquer the vast distances between solar systems, humanity tapped into dark matter to bend space-time around spacecraft, from hulking colony vessels to one-man mech suits. In accessing this dark power, humanity broke the barrier between their universe and their universe’s shadow.

This resulted in the creation of “Shadows”: mindless, soulless apparitions craving nothing but violence and destruction. Due to the actions of these Shadow creatures, newly colonized worlds were brought to the brink of collapse. But three warriors found a way to access the energy that bound their universe to the shadow universe, becoming “immortal legends”: Immortal Legend Batman, Immortal Legend Robin and Immortal Legend Nightwing!”

Immortal Legend Batman will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, May 23rd, and will arrive at comic stores and digital retailers on Wednesday, August 27th.

Are you excited for Immortal Legend Batman?