‘Aquaman’: First Look at Vulko Revealed

DC fans are finally getting their first look at Arthur’s mentor Vulko in some new brand new images from James Wan’s Aquaman, though the photo doesn’t’ reveal everything about the character.

That would be namely his face. Warner Bros. released several new images from the movie, including one that features James Wan directing a scene between Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Mera (Amber Heard), and Vulko, who will be played by Willem Dafoe. You can see a good deal of Dafoe’s Vulko costume, which has some similarities to Mera’s suit as far as material and texture. Vulko’s longer hair can also be spotted, but since he is facing away from the camera we can’t actually see his face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nowadays Vulko still has his longer hair but is balding, though in this version he still has all of his hair up top. He seems to be helping Arthur and Mera find something using an old map, but your guess as to what they are looking for is as good as ours. You can check out the new photo below.

Vulko has been an enemy and ally to Arthur at various times through his history, often disagreeing with Arthur on how Atlantis should be run. The character was actually supposed to show up first in Justice League, but that sequence ended up being cut out of the film. In the film Vulko will be a big part of Arthur’s early years, informing his viewpoint on the throne and being there after the citizens of Atlantis kind of reject him.

“Vulko’s his connection to Atlantis,” Momoa said. “I think what Zack [Snyder] and I did, we were kind of trying to establish that he was taken down there as a boy, and he was an outcast, he was a half-breed, and he was built up as a young boy, because he was fed all these ideas by Vulko–that he was the rightful king. And he gets down there, and he’s a half breed, he’s impure, and I’m just made to feel like I’m this disease. So after that, I was like, ‘f*** you, f*** you, I’m on my own.’”

You can find even more great Aquaman images right here!

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.

[H/T EW]