Willem Dafoe Opens Up on His ‘Aquaman’ Wig

While Aquaman is raking in some serious cash at the box office, actor Willem Dafoe is attending the 76th Golden Globes where he’s nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture for his role in At Eternity’s Gate.

The actor played Atlantean strongman Vulko in the DC Extended Universe movie and on the red carpet prior to tonight’s show, Dafoe spoke to his role in the James Wan-direct flick. As he told Variety, Dafoe enjoyed playing Vulko in Aquaman because it kept his acting chops flexible.

While his character appeared with long hair, often times in a ponytail, Dafoe was relieved he didn’t have to grow it out. Rather, the character was fitted with a wig, he revealed on the red carpet.

“It’s nice to be able to work in different ways and not you know, just one kind of movie,” Dafoe reflects. “It keeps you flexible and keeps you open-minded and open-hearted. I’m sure they’ve got it in a studio somewhere. That was a wig. It’s okay, I’m good with wigs. With a good costume and wig, that helps you out.”

In the film, Vulko remained loyal to the throne, ultimately serving as a mentor to both Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and his half-brother Orm, played by Patrick Wilson. In his role as mentor, Vulko did what he could to train both brothers. In fact, Dafoe actually did some of his own under-water stunts for the film.

“To create the underwater thing, I’m always on wires, almost, which was really cool,” Dafoe told Jimmy Fallon. “When I was doing it, it’s not a shark. It’s a green cube. I’m sitting basically on a box on wires and I’m flying around. The trick is, you know, to personalize it. Try to imagine it, the green box. I gave it a name. Named it Muriel, after my mother. That’s not to say she was a shark. Somehow, I love that name, and it made me love my shark. That’s the connection ya gotta make when you’re an actor!”

Aquaman is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Shazam! on April 5th, 2019, Joker on October 10th, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.