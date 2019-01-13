‘Aquaman’s End Title Sequence Released Online

Aquaman / Main on End Title Sequence / Filmograph from Filmograph on Vimeo.

The end title sequence in Aquaman was stunning to be sure, and now you can enjoy it to your heart’s content, as the full sequence has been released online.

That’s thanks to Filmograph, who created the sequence that starts out above the lighthouse that Arthur would call home on the surface. The sequence takes viewers from there to beautiful the ocean depths and explores the many civilizations under the sea, including Atlantis and all its grandeur.

We also see monuments of the Atlantean people as well as glimpses of the other kingdoms under the sea, including a particularly gorgeous sequence involving the Trench. Stunning sculptures of Amber Heard‘s Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Black Manta, and Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master also fill the screen, all leading up to the final conflict between Aquaman and his army of sea creatures (including the Brine) and Ocean Master’s alliance.

Eventually, we see the logo take the screen, and you can find the official description from Filmograph below.

“Working with DC, Warner Bros. and director James Wan, Filmograph created a sequence that takes the viewer on a travelogue journey from Aquaman’s coastal home and lighthouse to his epic battle to become ruler of all the underwater kingdoms. From the bright, bioluminescent colors of Atlantis to the high contrast lava-like palette of the Brine Kingdom, we have the chance to see and feel the rich, vibrant textures of the world our characters inhabit. Distinctly integrated cartographic vernacular and a range of complementary, compass-based designs were incorporated into the sequence in an effort to emphasize the documented past of the kingdoms; these, combined with meticulously-crafted frozen action moments – as if suspended underwater – allowed us to craft this uniquely engaging cinematic experience.”

Aquaman continues to be a juggernaut at the box office. At this point, the film is nearing the $1 billion mark. Currently, the film has brought in $270 million domestically and has cruised to a $978 million worldwide box office. It should cross the $1 billion mark sometime within the next week or so, or at the latest two weeks.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.