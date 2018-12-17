‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Wants To Take On The Legion Of Doom In ‘Justice League 2’

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is getting his chance to shine in his own solo movie, but he is looking forward to the day when he can team-up with his other heroes once more, and if it happens he already has a villain in mind.

Actually, a group of villains is more accurate. Momoa made his debut as Aquaman in Justice League, and the film did tease a big team-up at the end of it. In the post-credits sequence for that film, Lex Luthor and Deathstroke talk about forming a League of their own, which would be the Legion of Doom, and Momoa wants to throw down with the fabled team.

“Absolutely! I loved working with all my castmates on Justice League,” Momoa told the Toronto Sun. “But I feel like Flash is probably going to get a solo movie. Flashpoint and Ezra (Miller) need to happen. His character deserves his own movie. Wonder Woman 2 is on the way, so that’s phenomenal. I’m not sure what they’re doing with Batman, and I’ve heard Henry (Cavill) is out as Superman, so I don’t know the shape of Justice League without Superman and Batman. But the Legion of Doom; seeing all the bad guys together and seeing us come in would be awesome. If that s— happens, they better let me in. I’d definitely like to come riding in on a tidal wave to whoop some ass.”

Momoa would later confirm that he spoke to Cavill and that he is not done with the character, so perhaps there is some hope for that Legion of Doom happening after all.

The reaction to Justice League was tepid at best, but DC can establish these characters in their own films with more success, perhaps they can reconvene in a Justice League sequel and make the second time the charm. The group has typically included villains like Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Deathstroke, Sinestro, Gorilla Grodd, Poison Ivy, and more, and Cheetah will make her debut in Wonder Woman 1984, so with Luthor and Deathstroke already on board, a few pieces are already in place.

A Legion of Doom fight could be fantastic if handled right, so here’s hoping we get to see it someday.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.