‘Arrow’ 150th Episode Title Officially Revealed

Arrow will cross a major milestone this season when it hits the elusive 150 episodes mark and showrunner Beth Schwartz reveals the title of that landmark episode.

Schwartz posted a photo of the script’s cover page along with some adorable cartoon artwork highlighting various moments in the series, the cover page revealing the title of Arrow‘s 150th episode to be “Emerald Archer”. Check it out below.

For fans of DC Comics, the episode title is a notable one. Emerald Archer is the nickname for Green Arrow and it is fitting for the show to mark its milestone that way, especially since series star Stephen Amell has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t take Arrow‘s longevity for granted.

“No. I mean, I was saying earlier today we’re compared to Smallville which went ten seasons and we’re on the same network as Supernatural which is going into its 14th season and so I feel like there’s, that people think that getting into a seventh season there’s an element of it that’s pedestrian, but that’s not the case at all,” he said at San Diego Comic-Con this year. “We’re in rarefied air for a tv show and we’re so fortunate. I’ve talked with Emily, I’ve talked with David, just talked with everyone today about just how lucky we are. We really are.”

He also told The Music Australia not taking the show’s longevity for granted means pushing the envelope this season.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact that we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

As for what “Emerald Archer” will be about, fans will likely have to wait a little bit longer for even a synopsis of the episode. “Emerald Archer,” written by former showrunner Marc Guggenheim and Emilio Ortega Aldrich, will be the twelfth episode of Season 7 and likely will not air until February 2019 based on current schedule.

Are you excited about the title of Arrow‘s 150th episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.